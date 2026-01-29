Manchester United will hope to continue their revival under interim boss Michael Carrick when Fulham visit Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Red Devils have enjoyed underdog victories against Man City and Arsenal in a dream start for Carrick, but all eyes will be on how his side fare in a game they are expected to win.

Man Utd rose to fourth after last weekend's win at the Emirates and will look to strengthen their hand in the race for the Champions League spots, with a host of teams snapping at their heels.

Fulham are part of the chasing pack, having enjoyed a recent rise up the table of their own courtesy of an impressive run in late December and January.

Harry Wilson's hot form has been key to that rise and the former Liverpool player will no doubt be keen to make his presence felt at Old Trafford.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Fulham on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Fulham?

Man Utd v Fulham will take place on Sunday 1st February 2026.

Man Utd v Fulham kick-off time

Man Utd v Fulham will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Fulham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 1pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Man Utd v Fulham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Man Utd v Fulham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

