What channel is Man Utd v Fiorentina pre-season friendly on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Man Utd v Fiorentina in a pre-season friendly, including TV details, live stream coverage and kick-off time.
Manchester United return to Old Trafford to host Fiorentina in their final pre-season game ahead of the new Premier League campaign.
The Red Devils welcome Arsenal to the Theatre of Dreams in their 2025/26 opener next weekend, and Ruben Amorim will want to make the most of the time he has remaining with his players this summer.
There have been green shoots for Man Utd, who won the Premier League Summer Series out in America, and have made some impressive signings in the transfer window – with Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha set for their first run-outs at Old Trafford as part of the home team.
Pre-season is not about results but Amorim and the fans will want to see a strong performance against Fiorentina, who secured their highest Serie A finish (sixth) in nearly a decade last term.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Fiorentina on TV and online.
Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today
When is Man Utd v Fiorentina?
Man Utd v Fiorentina will take place on Saturday 9th August 2025.
Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.
Man Utd v Fiorentina kick-off time
Man Utd v Fiorentina will kick off at 12:45pm.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
What TV channel is Man Utd v Fiorentina on?
You can watch the game live on MUTV, which can be found on Sky channel 418 and Virgin Media channel 526.
A year-long MUTV subscription costs £29.99. Existing Sky Sports customers can add MUTV for an additional £7 per month.
How to live stream Man Utd v Fiorentina online
MUTV subscribers can live stream the game on the Man Utd website and through the United App.
The app and website can be accessed on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
Is Man Utd v Fiorentina on radio?
Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.