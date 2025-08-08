There have been green shoots for Man Utd, who won the Premier League Summer Series out in America, and have made some impressive signings in the transfer window – with Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha set for their first run-outs at Old Trafford as part of the home team.

Pre-season is not about results but Amorim and the fans will want to see a strong performance against Fiorentina, who secured their highest Serie A finish (sixth) in nearly a decade last term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Fiorentina on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Fiorentina?

Man Utd v Fiorentina will take place on Saturday 9th August 2025.

Man Utd v Fiorentina kick-off time

Man Utd v Fiorentina will kick off at 12:45pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Fiorentina on?

You can watch the game live on MUTV, which can be found on Sky channel 418 and Virgin Media channel 526.

A year-long MUTV subscription costs £29.99. Existing Sky Sports customers can add MUTV for an additional £7 per month.

How to live stream Man Utd v Fiorentina online

MUTV subscribers can live stream the game on the Man Utd website and through the United App.

The app and website can be accessed on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Is Man Utd v Fiorentina on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game.

