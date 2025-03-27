Marc Skinner's side face Chelsea, Man City, and Arsenal in the final three weeks of the 2024/25 campaign, which means victories on Sunday and against West Ham next weekend all the more important.

Man Utd have beaten Everton twice this season already, once in the WSL and once in the FA Cup, but the Toffees are not a side they should be underestimating.

The visitors are only seventh in the table but they have caused problems for the teams above them at points this term – beating Liverpool and Man City, taking points off Arsenal, and pushing Marc Skinner's side close in the reverse fixture in September.

When is Man Utd v Everton?

Man Utd v Everton will take place on Sunday 30th March 2025.

Man Utd v Everton kick-off time

Man Utd v Everton will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Everton on?

You can watch the game live on the BBC Red Button.

How to live stream Man Utd v Everton online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer and on the BBC Sport website.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Can you listen listen to Man Utd v Everton on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

