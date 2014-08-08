Man Utd "Class of 92" battered by Salford City
Club legends Ryan Giggs, Gary and Phil Neville, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt fail to roll back the years as they lose 5-1 to a semi-professional team
Turns out experience doesn't count for much in the modern game. Manchester United's lauded Class of 92 had a reunion to forget during a 5-1 defeat to Salford City.
Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Gary and Phil Neville and Nicky Butt bought the semi-professional team earlier this year and arranged to play a pre-season friendly for charity.
Giggs scored the only goal for Class of 92, a swish chipped penalty, but otherwise the United legends couldn't roll back the years.
Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan came on at half-time, and comedian Jack Whitehall replaced player-turned-pundit Robbie Savage, but the celebrity fans couldn't turn the Salford tide.
The last time the five United legends played together professionally was in 2004, during United's 1-1 draw with Porto in the Champions League semi-final. The new owners of Salford City are aiming to lead the club into the Football League.