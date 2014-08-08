Giggs scored the only goal for Class of 92, a swish chipped penalty, but otherwise the United legends couldn't roll back the years.

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan came on at half-time, and comedian Jack Whitehall replaced player-turned-pundit Robbie Savage, but the celebrity fans couldn't turn the Salford tide.

The last time the five United legends played together professionally was in 2004, during United's 1-1 draw with Porto in the Champions League semi-final. The new owners of Salford City are aiming to lead the club into the Football League.