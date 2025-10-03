A goalless draw against Arsenal is the only reason they sit two points back from leaders Chelsea, who they'll be gunning to knock off their perch.

The Blues have made a near-perfect start to their pursuit of a seventh consecutive WSL title and started the season with four wins on the bounce.

Adding a fifth in a row away at Man Utd would be a real statement – stamping their authority and taking the wind out of a title rival's sails.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Chelsea?

Man Utd v Chelsea will take place on Friday 3rd October 2025.

Man Utd v Chelsea kick-off time

Man Utd v Chelsea will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Chelsea on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Three from 7:05pm.

Women's Super League games are split across Sky Sports, BBC channels, and YouTube this season.

How to live stream Man Utd v Chelsea online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Man Utd v Chelsea on radio

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

