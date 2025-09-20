The Portuguese coach appears to retain the support of the Man Utd chiefs but it remains to be seen how long that will continue if he is unable to turn the tide.

Chelsea will head north hunting a first win at Old Trafford in five years as they look to extend their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

Though they were beaten 3-1 at Bayern Munich on Wednesday evening, the Blues are fifth in the top flight on merit and could overrun their hosts in midfield if Bruno Fernandes is once again used in a deeper role.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Chelsea?

Man Utd v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 20th September 2025.

Man Utd v Chelsea kick-off time

Man Utd v Chelsea will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Man Utd v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Man Utd v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

