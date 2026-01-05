The Ruben Amorim era at Manchester United is over. The Old Trafford outfit announced on Monday morning that the Portuguese coach had left his role as head coach after 14 months in charge.

Amorim's exit comes with Man Utd sixth in the Premier League table and on the back of an explosive press conference after Sunday's 1-1 draw with Leeds United, which saw him take aim at the club hierarchy and suggest he would leave when his contract expires in the summer of 2027.

It marks a sour end to a rocky tenure for the 40-year-old, who won just 25 of his 63 games at the helm and faced regular criticism for his stubborn commitment to the 3-4-3 system.

Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim. Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

The club has confirmed that Darren Fletcher will take charge of the first team for Wednesday's Premier League clash against Burnley.

Fletcher has never managed at senior level but has held multiple roles – including assistant coach, technical coach and technical director – since returning to Old Trafford in 2020, and has been in charge of the U18s this season.

Man Utd are expected to name a permanent replacement for Amorim in due course, but how will they line up under the Scot in the meantime?

RadioTimes.com outlines how the Red Devils may line up with Fletcher at the helm against Burnley...

Man Utd predicted XI v Burnley

It would be a huge shock to see Man Utd line up in a 3-4-3 at Turf Moor on Wednesday evening. Changing system feels like an easy win and 4-2-3-1 is the obvious option. Fletcher has favoured that set-up with the U18s this season, while the Red Devils have been at their best in recent weeks when Amorim shifted to that system.

That said, the 41-year-old will be hamstrung by the injury and availability issues that have plagued his predecessor in recent weeks.

Sticking with Senne Lammens in goal is a no-brainer. The Belgian has been one of the clear positives from the 2025/26 campaign – solving their long-running goalkeeping dilemma and adding calmness between the sticks.

At centre-back, Ayden Heaven has been a standout player in the absence of Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt, while stand-in captain Lisandro Martinez has settled back into the side well.

With Noussair Mazraoui still at AFCON, Diogo Dalot should slot in at right-back and Luke Shaw, who has been solid this term, gets the nod on the left.

There is optimism that Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes could make the bench but it would be a surprise to see them rushed back into the starting XI, which should mean Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte reprise their partnership in midfield.

Attacking options are in relatively short supply, too, but Fletcher will surely want to get the most out of his most creative outlet, Matheus Cunha, who functions best in the number 10 role.

Shea Lacey could be in line for his full debut. Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Flying wingers are part of the Man Utd DNA that the Scot will undoubtedly try to drill into. Patrick Dorgu has been a threat in recent weeks, while Shea Lacey may be handed his debut as the caretaker boss leans on his academy expertise.

Though Benjamin Sesko has missed some good chances in recent weeks, the Slovenian does look to be getting to grips with the pace of the Premier League and is an out-and-out striker, which should see him preferred to false nine Joshua Zirkzee.

