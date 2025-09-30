Man Utd have dropped to 14th, just three points above the relegation zone, and face Sunderland on Saturday in their last game before the international break.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Carragher urged the Premier League club to pull the plug on Amorim soon.

He said: "I think he's still in a job because the powers that be at Man Utd have made that many mistakes so far, in the decisions they've made on and off the pitch, that they don't want to admit that they've made another.

"This has been a disaster for Man Utd but also Ruben Amorim. What he did at Sporting Lisbon was fantastic; he looked like the next big thing as a manager.

"But bringing him in, with the system he plays, I don't think it ever suited the club with the traditions of Man Utd.

"The quicker Man Utd make the decision on the manager, it's better for everyone. As I said, it's been a disaster for the club and also the manager.

"We're only waiting for the inevitable, unfortunately. You don't want to see people lose their jobs but this has to end as quickly as possible."

Ruben Amorim. Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Carragher also defended Amorim's unwavering commitment to his 3-4-3 system and took aim at the Man Utd hierarchy

"His baby is his system. It's like asking Jurgen Klopp not to press or Pep Guardiola not to play short passes through the middle of the pitch. This is what he is. That's on Omar Berrada, or Jason Wilcox, or Jim Ratcliffe. They brought him in."

"I think every other Premier League manager would look at Man Utd and think they could do a better job than that," he added.

"The only positive for Man Utd is that they haven't gone all in on his system. They've gone all in on him in terms of giving him money to spend but they haven't bought lots of centre-backs, they haven't bought lots of wing-backs.

"The players they brought in the summer can easily be flipped into a back four. Bruno Fernandes in the 10, Bryan Mbeumo on the right wing, Matheus Cunha on the left, Benjamin Sesko up front. I think a competent football manager could get that Man Utd team into the European places or certainly fighting for them."

Monday Night Football guest and Everton legend Duncan Ferguson suggested Amorim was fortunate not to have already lost his job.

He said: "You're talking Man Utd, one of the biggest clubs in the world. Let's be fair, he's a lucky, lucky boy to still be in a job.

"I think he's got a bit of credit based on what he did last year – coming into Man Utd when they were struggling a wee bit. He didn't really want to come last season so I think they've given him a bit of credit in the bank there.

"For a team like Man Utd, the stats are there for all to see; he's very lucky to stay in his job. Hopefully, he gets another few games because you want managers to stay in their jobs and be successful. That's not good enough, is it?"

