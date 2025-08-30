There were promising signs in their opening defeat against Arsenal but a lacklustre draw at Fulham and humiliation at the hands of League Two Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup mean Saturday's game is surely a must-win for Amorim.

Burnley will hope to make the most of the pressure on their hosts in their pursuit of a third victory in a week. Scott Parker's side beat fellow promoted side Sunderland at Turf Moor last weekend before striking late to down Derby County in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

The Clarets have won just once at Old Trafford since the 1960s but Saturday's game looks like a golden opportunity to add to that tally.

When is Man Utd v Burnley?

Man Utd v Burnley will take place on Saturday 30th August 2025.

Man Utd v Burnley kick-off time

Man Utd v Burnley will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Burnley on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Man Utd v Burnley live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Man Utd v Burnley on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

