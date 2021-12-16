What channel is Man Utd v Brighton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United will hope to return to the Premier League TV schedule against Brighton this weekend after their midweek match was called off due to COVID-19.

It remains unclear whether this clash at Old Trafford will go ahead amid increasing calls to postpone matches due to fresh outbreaks of the virus.

Should the game go ahead, United are well-positioned to make a charge up into the top four following a strong run of form.

The Red Devils have enjoyed three consecutive victories in the Premier League since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure and Ralf Rangnick will be keen to keep the heat up going in the winter period.

Brighton are winless in 12 across all competitions, a run that stretched back to mid-September, despite a terrific start under Graham Potter to begin the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Brighton?

Man Utd v Brighton will take place on Saturday 18th December 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Brighton will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Tottenham v Liverpool live on Sky Sports.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Brighton on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 12pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Man Utd v Brighton online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man Utd v Brighton team news

Man Utd predicted XI: TBC

Brighton predicted XI: TBC

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Man Utd v Brighton odds

Our prediction: Man Utd v Brighton

Much depends on United’s squad status. If numerous stars remain ruled out due to COVID, this could be an unpredictable affair.

However, regardless of who Rangnick can select from, United have quality and depth to cope, even if they lower their expectations for this weekend.

Brighton haven’t found a win in three months and Old Trafford is unlikely to be the location they end that dire streak.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-1 Brighton (8/1 at bet365)

