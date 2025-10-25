Manchester United return to Old Trafford on Saturday to host Brighton in the Premier League.

The Red Devils' win away at Liverpool looks to be the most important result of Ruben Amorim's tenure but he has made it clear that following it up against the Seagulls is vital.

The visitors have enjoyed recent trips to the Theatre of Dreams, winning there three times in a row, and go in search of a fourth this weekend.

Brighton have run a little hot and cold this season but tend to produce their best against the Premier League's top teams.

Fabian Hurzeler's side have beaten Newcastle, Chelsea and Man City this term already – a list they'll hope to add Man Utd to on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Brighton?

Man Utd v Brighton will take place on Saturday 25th October 2025.

Man Utd v Brighton kick-off time

Man Utd v Brighton will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Brighton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Man Utd v Brighton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Man Utd v Brighton on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

