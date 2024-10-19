Despite their worst start to a top-flight campaign since 1989/90 leaving them 14th after seven games, the Dutch coach remains at the helm, and begins his turnaround bid against a team that has proven a thorn in his side in the past.

Brentford beat Man Utd 4-0 in Ten Hag's second game in charge, and robbed him of a dramatic late victory at the Gtech Community Stadium last season.

Those results, alongside the Bees' 5-3 win against Crystal Palace ahead of the international break, will give Thomas Frank and co plenty of confidence for their trip up the M6.

Both managers will be sweating on the fitness of a number of key players ahead of the Premier League's return, having taken lengthy injury lists into the international break.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Brentford on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Brentford?

Man Utd v Brentford will take place on Saturday 19th October 2024.

Man Utd v Brentford kick-off time

Man Utd v Brentford will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Brentford on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is Man Utd v Brentford available to live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Man Utd v Brentford on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

