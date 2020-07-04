Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will be desperate to break into the top four following Chelsea's defeat to West Ham, and also to move away from the chasing pack of Wolves.

Bournemouth are deep in the relegation scrap and know that even a point here could be crucial to Premier League survival.

Eddie Howe's men went 4-0 down at home against Newcastle on Wednesday night before grabbing a consolation goal, hardly a sign that things are changing on the south coast.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man Utd v Bournemouth game on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Bournemouth on TV?

Man Utd v Bournemouth will take place on Saturday 4th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Bournemouth will kick off at 3pm – the match will follow Norwich v Brighton, which kicks off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Bournemouth on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 2:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Man Utd v Bournemouth online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man Utd v Bournemouth odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man Utd (1/5) Draw (19/4) Bournemouth (16/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note - The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Man Utd v Bournemouth team news

Man Utd: Solskjaer has no fresh injury concerns heading into this clash, so expect Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba to once again set up in midfield.

Mason Greenwood has featured in all four of United’s games this summer and could well start again here, although Daniel James is next in line to get the nod. Defensively the boss could stick with Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Bournemouth: Simon Francis has suffered a setback in his rehab from a knee injury and is out.

Philip Billing passed a fitness test to face Newcastle in midweek but lasted just 45 ministers before being replaced by Lewis Cook. Josh King managed the full 90 minutes and should start here.

Our prediction: Man Utd v Bournemouth

Manchester United appear to be back to their free-flowing best under Solskjaer this summer, helped in large part by Fernandes’ marshalling of the midfield.

Expect Solskjaer to keep things unchanged at the back, while the boss could tinker with his midfield and forward line to keep things fresh.

United really should have no problem overcoming this Bournemouth side, yet King’s winner when these teams met in November serves as a warning that the Cherries can pack a sucker punch.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-0 Bournemouth

Offer Terms: **New customers only. Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and further T&Cs apply.

