The Red Devils dug deep in the Spanish capital during the first leg. They weathered storms before super-sub Anthony Elanga struck a terrific equaliser to level up the tie at 1-1.

Manchester United take on Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford with their Champions League Round of 16 perched on a knife edge.

Another heroic display, this time from veteran star Cristiano Ronaldo, against Tottenham at the weekend should give fans hope their side can turn up in the big games.

For all their notoriety on the continent, Diego Simeone's Atletico have only gone beyond the Round of 16 once in five editions of the tournament.

They have only won four of their last 15 Champions League matches across all stages of this season and 2020/21 and while they certainly boast a chance here, their progression is not a given.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Atletico Madrid on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

When is Man Utd v Atletico Madrid?

Man Utd v Atletico Madrid will take place on Tuesday 15th March 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Atletico Madrid will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this weekend including Lille v Chelsea on Wednesday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Atletico Madrid on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Man Utd v Atletico Madrid online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man Utd v Atletico Madrid team news

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Fernandes, McTominay, Pogba; Rashford, Ronaldo, Sancho

Atletico Madrid predicted XI: Oblak; Savic, Felipe, Reinildo; Llorente, Herrera, Koke, Paul, Lodi; Correa, Griezmann

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Man Utd v Atletico Madrid odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man Utd (21/20) Draw (23/10) Atletico Madrid (11/4)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Man Utd v Atletico Madrid

On the face of it, Atletico will be the favourites in the eyes of many here, but their reputation may be preceding them in continental competitions.

Our view of Atletico is that they're a dogged, determined, compact unit with a near-impenetrable defence. In fact, they've conceded more La Liga goals than 11 other teams this season.

Atletico have only kept three clean sheets in two seasons in the Champions League and United have shown they can produce a big display in moments of need. Ronaldo will smell blood.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-1 Atletico Madrid (8/1 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.