The Premier League weekend wraps up at Old Trafford, where Manchester United host out-of-form AFC Bournemouth on Monday evening.

Ad

The Red Devils clicked into gear to beat Wolves 4-1 a week ago and remain within striking distance of the top four.

Ruben Amorim's side still look a little vulnerable and have struggled to produce complete performances but they are trending in the right direction.

The same cannot be said for the visitors at the moment. A fast start to the season has given way to a long barren run for the Cherries, who have not won a game since October.

The Theatre of Dreams has proven a happy hunting ground for Bournemouth in recent years, having won there 3-0 in the past two seasons, and Andoni Iraola would love to see his side return to form to extend that record on Monday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth?

Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth will take place on Monday 15th December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth kick-off time

Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth will kick off at 8pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League from 6:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Man Utd (5/6) Draw (3/1) AFC Bournemouth (14/5)* Bet Boost: Bryan Mbeumo 2+ shots on target, Antoine Semenyo 2+ shots on target, both teams to score – 9/1 >> 10/1 For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.