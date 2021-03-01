What channel is Man City v Wolves Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Man City can go 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League table if they continue their remarkable hot streak against Wolves at the Etihad this week.

City have been in stunning form across all competitions lately and have win 20 games in a row, including a number of important Premier League fixtures in that time.

Pep Guardiola will be delighted with his team’s ruthless run, with City’s defence proving vital in 2020/21. They have conceded just 16 goals in 26 Premier League matches so far this term. The next lowest total is Chelsea’s 25.

That doesn’t bode well for Wolves who have scored the second-fewest number of goals of any top flight side not currently in the relegation zone, with just 27 strikes to their name in 26 games.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have improved their form in recent weeks but the lack of a consistent goalscorer could prove a hindrance their bid to reach the top 10 by May.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Man City v Wolves on TV?

Man City v Wolves will take place on Tuesday 2nd February 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Wolves will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Liverpool v Chelsea, which kicks off at 8:15pm on Thursday.

What TV channel is Man City v Wolves on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Man City v Wolves online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man City v Wolves team news

Man City predicted XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan, Silva, Sterling, Foden.

Wolves predicted XI: Patricio, Dendoncker, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny, Traore, Jose, Neto.

Man City v Wolves odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man City (1/6) Draw (13/2) Wolves (16/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

Our prediction: Man City v Wolves

What more can we say about City? They’re an unstoppable force in attack and an immovable object in defence.

The latter is likely to be their biggest asset going into the clash with Wolves. The Midlands side usually huff and puff for goals without much reward against far lesser sides. Ruben Dias and John Stones will feel confident about their chances of racking up another clean sheet.

City’s revolving team selection, midfield and attacking forces will keep teams on their toes until the end of the campaign, but you can almost guarantee at least one City star will be in fine fettle and get the job done in any given match.

Our prediction: Man City 2-0 Wolves (9/2 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

