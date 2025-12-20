Manchester City will look to continue their perfect December record when West Ham United visit the Etihad on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side have won five from five in the final month of 2025, including Wednesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Brentford.

The hosts have cut the gap on leaders Arsenal to just two points and would move top with a victory – if only until the Gunners play Everton on Saturday evening.

West Ham remain in the bottom three after a run of five games without a win.

That three of those have been draws away at Bournemouth, Man Utd, and Brighton shows the improvement under Nuno Espirito Santo but the odds are stacked against them this weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Man City v West Ham?

Man City v West Ham will take place on Saturday 20th December 2025.

Man City v West Ham kick-off time

Man City v West Ham will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Man City v West Ham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Man City v West Ham live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Man City v West Ham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

