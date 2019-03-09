Pep Guardiola’s side lead the league by a point and will be hoping to extend that margin when they face Watford on Saturday.

However, the Hornets won’t roll over for the defending champions with Javi Gracia’s men enjoying solid form of their own.

They have climbed to eighth in the table following three wins in four games.

Troy Deeney and Andre Gray inspired Watford to a last-gasp 2-1 win over Leicester last weekend and they will be brimming with confidence for their trip to the Etihad.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man City v Watford game on TV and online.

What time is the Man City v Watford game?

Man City v Watford will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 9th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Man City v Watford in the UK

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport 4K UHD from 5:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

How to watch Man City v Watford in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

City have won their last five Premier League games and conceded just once in the process.

The spotlight is regularly fixed on their attacking talents, but their defensive solidity should never be underestimated.

Watford fans shouldn't expect a repeat of their 5-0 humbling by Liverpool during a recent trip to Anfield, but City have been efficient and deadly in recent weeks. That looks set to continue.

Prediction: Man City 2-0 Watford

