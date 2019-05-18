Earlier in the season, City won the Carabao Cup following a penalty shoot-out victory over Chelsea.

Watford are aiming for their first ever major trophy in just their second cup final.

The Hornets were beaten 2-0 by Everton in 1984 during their only previous the FA Cup final appearance.

City are aiming for their sixth FA Cup triumph, though they have only lifted the iconic trophy once since 1969.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Watford on TV and online.

What time is Man City v Watford?

Man City v Watford will kick off at 5:00pm on Saturday 18th May 2019.

How to watch Man City v Watford on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC1 from 3:55pm, though extensive, uninterrupted FA Cup build-up starts at 1:00pm with Football Focus.

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

The game will also be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 4:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Winning a trophy last week will not satisfy City’s hunger for more.

They will arrive at Wembley craving another piece of silverware, but Watford won’t roll over for them.

The Hornets’ end-of-season results tailed off as they guaranteed safety and fixed their eyes on the final.

It’s hard to look beyond City, but expect Watford to give them a scare with Troy Deeney and Gerard Deulofeu capable of scoring against anyone.

Prediction: Man City 3-1 Watford

