Gareth Taylor's side are unbeaten in the league this season and have won five in a row since their opening weekend draw with Arsenal as they look to bounce back from last season's final-day disappointment.

It's been an up-and-down start to the season for Spurs, who started well with a win of their own against Palace and a draw with Aston Villa before losing three on the bounce, albeit against Liverpool, Man Utd, and Chelsea, before getting back to winning ways against West Ham last weekend.

That was a timely boost in confidence for Robert Vilahamn's side but they'll know all too well how tough it is facing Man City on the road – having been beaten 7-0 in this fixture last season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Tottenham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Man City v Tottenham?

Man City v Tottenham will take place on Friday 8th November 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Tottenham kick-off time

Man City v Tottenham will kick off at 7:30pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Man City v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Man City v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Can you listen to Man City v Tottenham on radio?

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

Advertisement Man City v Tottenham odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Man City (2/9) Draw (6/1) Tottenham (8/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.