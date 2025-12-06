Sunderland travel to Manchester City on Saturday, hoping to continue their brilliant Premier League return.

Ad

The Black Cats were good value for their 1-1 draw away at Liverpool on Wednesday, having outplayed the 2024/25 champions for long periods, and have taken points off Chelsea and Arsenal as well since their return to the top flight.

Regis Le Bris' side don't fear anyone and will fancy their chances against Man City, given what we've seen over the past week.

Two wins in their last two games doesn't quite tell the whole story for the hosts, who bagged a late winner in a 3-2 victory over struggling Leeds and held on in a nine-goal thriller against Fulham.

Pep Guardiola's side are five points back from leaders Arsenal but risk seeing that gap grow this weekend if they're not back to their best.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Sunderland on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Man City v Sunderland?

Man City v Sunderland will take place on Saturday 6th December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Sunderland kick-off time

Man City v Sunderland will kick off at 3pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Man City v Sunderland on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Man City v Sunderland live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Man City v Sunderland on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement Man City v Sunderland odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Man City (1/4) Draw (21/4) Sunderland (17/2)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.