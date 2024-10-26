That leaves Southampton second from bottom and three points adrift of safety, but despite having lost seven of their eight league games this season and three on the bounce, the club chiefs have stuck by Martin and his pass-first approach.

Whether the English coach can survive a trip to the Etihad as well remains to be seen.

The hosts are the only unbeaten side left in the Premier League, and sit a point off the top in second after winning back-to-back top-flight games.

There is some home for Southampton, as Pep Guardiola's side have not been totally convincing in their recent wins.

They survived a late charge to beat Fulham 3-2, and then required John Stones's controversial stoppage-time header to win 2-1 away at Wolves last weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Southampton on TV and online.

When is Man City v Southampton?

Man City v Southampton will take place on Saturday 26th October 2024.

Man City v Southampton kick-off time

Man City v Southampton will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Southampton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is Man City v Southampton available to live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Man City v Southampton on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

