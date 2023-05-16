Last week's clash finished 1-1 at the Bernabeu, with Kevin De Bruyne's stunning strike cancelling out Vinicius Jr's long-range effort.

Manchester City continue their journey of chasing the treble on Wednesday night as they host Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final.

City won their last two Champions League knockout matches at the Etihad 7-0 and 3-0 against RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich respectively – and Pep Guardiola will be praying for more of the same against last season's Champions League winners.

Guardiola's men are on course to complete a Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble, with Wednesday's clash against Real Madrid being arguably their toughest task left.

Real Madrid, however, are Champions League experts and they've won the competition five times in the last nine seasons. Carlo Ancelotti's men are also all in on Europe with Barcelona winning La Liga last weekend.

When is Man City v Real Madrid?

Man City v Real Madrid will take place on Wednesday 17th May 2023.

Man City v Real Madrid kick-off time

Man City v Real Madrid will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Real Madrid on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Man City v Real Madrid online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Man City v Real Madrid on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Man City v Real Madrid odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Man City (3/5) Draw (16/5) Real Madrid (17/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Man City v Real Madrid prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Man City v Real Madrid predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

