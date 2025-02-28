Miron Muslić's Pilgrims head to the reigning champions of England in poor form, however, as last Saturday's 1-1 league draw with Cardiff City extended their winless streak to three games.

The FA Cup represents City's last chance at lifting silverware after a nightmare Premier League campaign and crashing out of the Champions League, so Pep Guardiola could be tempted to name a strong XI.

Erling Haaland might feature in the competition for the first time this season after returning from injury to score the only goal of the game in Wednesday's league win at Tottenham.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Plymouth on TV and online.

When is Man City v Plymouth?

Man City v Plymouth will take place on Saturday 1st March 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Plymouth kick-off time

Man City v Plymouth will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Plymouth on?

You can watch live coverage of Man City v Plymouth on ITV4 from 5pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Man City v Plymouth online

You can also live stream the match online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Keep an eye on both teams' official YouTube channels after match for all the highlights.

Listen to Man City v Plymouth on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

