Manchester City take a two-goal lead into the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against holders Newcastle United at the Etihad.

Ad

Goals from Antoine Semenyo and Rayan Cherki earned Pep Guardiola's side a 2-0 victory at St James' Park last month, which leaves them within reach of another Wembley final.

The Spanish coach will want to see an instant response from his players after they threw away a two-goal advantage against Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Newcastle ended their long wait for silverware by beating Liverpool in last season's Carabao Cup final and will head to Manchester hunting another upset.

If the Mags are to take their title defence all the way to Wembley, they will need to raise their game after being outclassed by the Reds in a 4-1 Premier League defeat on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Newcastle on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Man City v Newcastle?

Man City v Newcastle will take place on Wednesday 4th February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Newcastle kick-off time

Man City v Newcastle will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Man City v Newcastle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Man City v Newcastle on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Man City v Newcastle odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Man City (3/4) Draw (31/10) Newcastle (31/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.