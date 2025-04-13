Man Utd are set to beat their rivals to a Champions League place in the Women's Super League, but have traded blows with them in their 2024/25 meetings – winning 4-2 in the league before losing 2-0 in the League Cup quarter-finals.

The success of Man City's season is riding on Sunday. Chelsea beat them in the League Cup final and knocked them out of the Champions League, while they're on course for a fourth-place finish in the WSL.

The change from Gareth Taylor to interim boss Nick Cushing has led to an improvement, and the fact that the experienced coach won the FA Cup in his previous spell at the club can only be a good thing.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Man City v Man Utd?

Man City v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 13th April 2025.

Man City v Man Utd kick-off time

Man City v Man Utd will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Man Utd on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two from 2:35pm.

How to live stream Man City v Man Utd online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Man City v Man Utd on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

