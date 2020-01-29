The winner of tonight's encounter will face Aston Villa following their dramatic 2-1 victory over Leicester in Tuesday night's semi-final showdown.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man City v Man Utd game on TV and online.

What time is Man City v Man Utd?

Man City v Man Utd will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 29th January 2020.

How to watch Man City v Man Utd on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 6:45pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

United's beleaguered stars will have enjoyed their 6-0 thrashing of Tranmere in the FA Cup at the weekend, and while the standard of their opponent was far weaker, they will take some confidence from it.

City have a clanger in them, a dud performance, a blank, but for all Pep Guardiola's criticism of the League Cup format, he won't allow his side to switch off the intensity with another trophy on the horizon.

Prediction: Man City 3-1 Man Utd