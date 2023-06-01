Lisandro Martinez, a revelation at the heart of defence, remains a long-term absentee but Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag should be able to call upon Brazilian winger Antony after a recent leg injury.

Manchester United are missing Anthony Martial for the FA Cup final at Wembley after the striker suffered a hamstring strain in last weekend's Premier League finale.

Manchester City were missing a host of big-name players for the last game of the Premier League campaign at Brentford but Manuel Akanji, Kevin De Bruyne, Rúben Dias and Jack Grealish should all be available.

The likes of Ilkay Gundogan, Erling Haaland, Rodri and John Stones all sat on the bench for the 1-0 defeat to the Bees so they should be fresh for the trip to Wembley.

City are looking to lift the FA Cup trophy for the seventh time in club history, while United will be hoping it is not a case of unlucky number 13 as they bid to add to their 12 previous triumphs in the competition.

RadioTimes.com brings you our team news and predicted line-ups for Man City v Man Utd.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Man City v Man Utd?

Man City v Man Utd will kick off at 3pm on Saturday 3rd June 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Man Utd team news

Man City predicted line-up: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Silva, Haaland, Grealish

Man Utd predicted line-up: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Man City v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Man City (TBC) Draw (TBC) Man Utd (TBC)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.