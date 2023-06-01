Pep Guardiola's side are attempting to complete the second leg of their treble bid after sewing up the Premier League title, although they head to the capital without a win in their last two games.

A prestigious prize is up for grabs as bitter rivals Manchester City and Manchester United face off in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Riyad Mahrez was the star of the show, hitting a hat-trick, as City punched their ticket to the showpiece with a 3-0 victory over promoted Championship club Sheffield United in the semi-finals.

This will be United's third visit of the season to Wembley after lifting the Carabao Cup at the national stadium before getting the better of Brighton on penalties in the last four of this competition.

The FA Cup final has been scheduled in its traditional kick-off time for the first time since 2011 after being considered a high-risk fixture by the police.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Man City v Man Utd?

Man City v Man Utd will take place on Saturday 3rd June 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Man Utd kick-off time

Man City v Man Utd will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Man Utd on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 1:50pm and ITV1 from 2:05pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Man City v Man Utd online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer and ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Man City v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz, though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT - and, like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages.

You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Man City v Man Utd odds

