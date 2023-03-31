The Gunners are eight points clear of City, however, Guardiola's side boast a game in hand. They also face off in the Premier League in April.

Manchester City and Liverpool kick off the return of Premier League action following the international break with Pep Guardiola's men desperate to secure three points to keep the pressure on Arsenal.

A win on Saturday would see City close the gap to five points and extend their winning run to seven games in all competitions. City were rampant before the international break when winning 7-0 and 6-0 in their Champions League and FA Cup clashes.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have had a hit and miss season and they find themselves battling to secure Champions League football. They're currently sixth and seven points behind Tottenham in fourth, however, they do have two games in hand on Spurs.

The Reds were dumped out of the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid before the international break, as well as losing 1-0 at Bournemouth in the Premier League. Those two disappointing results came after their 7-0 win against Manchester United at Anfield.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Man City v Liverpool.

When is Man City v Liverpool?

Man City v Liverpool will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 1st April 2023.

Man City v Liverpool team news

Man City predicted line-up: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake; Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva; Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland.

Liverpool predicted line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.

Man City v Liverpool prediction

Manchester City are well aware they need to keep winning to mount the pressure on Arsenal in the Premier League title race, and Pep Guardiola will get his players up for Liverpool's arrival.

City's home form is brilliant (won 11, drawn one, lost one) and Liverpool have won just three of their 13 away league games, so a home win seems likely.

Our prediction: Man City 2-1 Liverpool (8/1 at bet365)

Man City v Liverpool odds

Man City (8/13) Draw (16/5) Liverpool (17/4)*

