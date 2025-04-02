Man City are fifth with seven games remaining but must finish the season strong with a host of clubs breathing down their necks, and they are set to be without Erling Haaland for an extended period due to injury.

Leicester, meanwhile, are battling to keep their slim hopes of top-flight survival alive as we head into the business end of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Foxes are on course to be relegated back to the Championship at the first time of asking and are nine points adrift of safety on the back of a six-game losing run in the league.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Leicester on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Man City v Leicester?

Man City v Leicester will take place on Wednesday 2nd April 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Leicester kick-off time

Man City v Leicester will kick off at 7:45pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Man City v Leicester on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Man City v Leicester live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Man City v Leicester on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Advertisement Man City v Leicester odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Man City (1/5) Draw (7/1) Leicester (9/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.