The Premier League champions host Liverpool in the Carabao Cup fourth round next week and Pep Guardiola will, no doubt, use this friendly to get some minutes into the legs of his players that haven't been at the World Cup, including Erling Haaland.

Manchester City prepare for domestic action to resume by hosting sister club Girona at the Academy Stadium.

Julian Alvarez is the only City player still competing at Qatar 2022 after Argentina reached the final, so Guardiola is likely to have the bulk of his squad at his disposal.

Girona, who sit 13th in La Liga, will probably have the edge on City in terms of fitness, having played two friendlies since the Spanish top division ground to a halt for the World Cup.

The two teams last met in August 2017, with the Spanish side coming out on top thanks to Portu's first-half winner.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Girona on TV and online.

When is Man City v Girona?

Man City v Girona will take place on Saturday 17th December 2022.

Man City v Girona kick-off time

Man City v Girona will kick off at 1pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Girona on?

Fans will be able to tune into Man City v Girona using City+, which is available via Apple TV, Roku, Amazon and Fire TV Stick as well as on LG Smart TVs and devices running Android TV.

Supporters will need to sign up to City+ on a £2.99 monthly rolling contract for premium content, including pre-season fixtures.

How to live stream Man City v Girona online

City+ can also be accessed via the website and app using a range of devices, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

Man City v Girona odds

