A 4-0 victory away at Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League on Tuesday night has provided Man City a timely confidence boost and another win would see them carry that momentum into the international break.

But that is far from a given against a visiting Fulham side who have made an excellent start to the season. Marco Silva's team have not lost in the Premier League since their narrow opening weekend defeat to Man Utd, and consecutive victories against Newcastle and Nottingham Forest have seen them climb to sixth.

History is against the West Londoners, however. They lost 4-0 and 5-1 against Man City last season while they have never beaten them during Guardiola's tenure, their last win coming in 2009 when Clint Dempsey's brace inspired a comeback victory.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Fulham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Man City v Fulham?

Man City v Fulham will take place on Saturday 5th October 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Fulham kick-off time

Man City v Fulham will kick off at 3pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Man City v Fulham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Man City v Fulham online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Man City v Fulham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Man City v Fulham odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Man City (1/4) Draw (5/1) Fulham (10/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.