Manchester City will look to pile the pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal with a win against Everton at the Etihad on Saturday.

Back-to-back league victories ahead of the international break have Pep Guardiola's side up to fifth – three points back from the Gunners.

With Erling Haaland back to his brilliant best, Man City are readying another title tilt after shaking last season's struggles.

Stopping the Norwegian will be central to David Moyes and Everton's plans at the Etihad – though, of course, that is easier said than done.

The Toffees have enjoyed a strong start to the season under the Scottish coach but have not travelled particularly well and face a testing return to Premier League action.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Everton on TV and online.

When is Man City v Everton?

Man City v Everton will take place on Saturday 18th October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Everton kick-off time

Man City v Everton will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Everton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Man City v Everton live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Man City v Everton on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Man City v Everton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man City (2/5) Draw (15/4) Everton (13/2)*

