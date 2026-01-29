Manchester City can tighten their grip on the Women's Super League title with a win against Chelsea on Sunday.

The hosts have a commanding lead at the top of the WSL in Andrée Jeglertz's first campaign at the helm and will stretch their advantage into double figures if they beat the Blues.

Man City have won 12 in a row in the league but were beaten in the League Cup semi-final by Chelsea a week ago.

Sonia Bompastor's side know they have what it takes to win at the Joie Stadium and would pull themselves to within six points of the leaders with a victory.

Sunday looks set to be a pivotal day in the WSL title race and Chelsea's hopes of extending their long-running top-flight dominance.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Man City v Chelsea?

Man City v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 1st February 2026.

Man City v Chelsea kick-off time

Man City v Chelsea will kick off at 2:30pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Chelsea on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 2:05pm.

How to live stream Man City v Chelsea online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Man City v Chelsea on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

