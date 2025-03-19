The French coach has picked up where decorated former manager Emma Hayes left off, going unbeaten through her first 28 games, and now looks to do something her predecessor never could in West London – win European silverware.

Standing in the way of a semi-final place against either Wolfsburg or Barcelona are Man City, who have turned to a familiar face in a bid to save their season. Disappointing WSL form saw Gareth Taylor sacked and Nick Cushing re-appointed.

Cushing's second spell at the club will start with four games against Chelsea in 12 days – they'll meet again in the WSL on Sunday ahead of next Thursday's return leg – but he and his side can take hope from the troubles they caused the West Londoners in Saturday's League Cup final.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Chelsea on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Man City v Chelsea?

Man City v Chelsea will take place on Wednesday 19th March 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Chelsea kick-off time

Man City v Chelsea will kick off at 8pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Man City v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Man City v Chelsea online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Fans will also be able to watch the game for free via the DAZN YouTube channel.

Listen to Man City v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Man City v Chelsea odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Man City (7/4) Draw (12/5) Chelsea (27/20)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.