Interim boss Nick Cushing's aggressive game plan worked wonders against Chelsea in midweek, and it would be no surprise to see him look to follow the same blueprint when the two teams meet at the Joie Stadium on Sunday.

The visitors hold a commanding lead at the top of WSL, eight points clear of second-place Arsenal and 12 ahead of Man City in fourth, but another defeat in the North West may signal that the title race is not the foregone conclusion many thought it was.

Thursday's Champions League quarter-final second leg at Stamford Bridge adds another layer of intrigue. Both coaches need to manage their squad but will be wary of giving up any ground ahead of the European decider.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Man City v Chelsea?

Man City v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 23rd March 2025.

Man City v Chelsea kick-off time

Man City v Chelsea will kick off at 2:30pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Chelsea on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 2pm.

How to live stream Man City v Chelsea online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Man City v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

