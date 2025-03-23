What channel is Man City v Chelsea Women's Super League match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Man City v Chelsea in the Women's Super League, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick-off time.
Manchester City and Chelsea meet for the third time in a week on Sunday - this time with Women's Super League points on the line.
The Blues drew first blood, winning last weekend's League Cup final, but Man City responded by handing them a first defeat of the season and a first loss under Sonia Bompastor on Wednesday night when Vivianne Miedema's second-half brace secured a 2-0 victory in the Champions League quarter-final first leg.
Interim boss Nick Cushing's aggressive game plan worked wonders against Chelsea in midweek, and it would be no surprise to see him look to follow the same blueprint when the two teams meet at the Joie Stadium on Sunday.
The visitors hold a commanding lead at the top of WSL, eight points clear of second-place Arsenal and 12 ahead of Man City in fourth, but another defeat in the North West may signal that the title race is not the foregone conclusion many thought it was.
Thursday's Champions League quarter-final second leg at Stamford Bridge adds another layer of intrigue. Both coaches need to manage their squad but will be wary of giving up any ground ahead of the European decider.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Chelsea on TV and online.
When is Man City v Chelsea?
Man City v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 23rd March 2025.
Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.
Man City v Chelsea kick-off time
Man City v Chelsea will kick off at 2:30pm.
What TV channel is Man City v Chelsea on?
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 2pm.
How to live stream Man City v Chelsea online
You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.
The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.
Listen to Man City v Chelsea on radio
You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.
BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.
Man City v Chelsea odds
In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:
bet365 odds: Man City (9/5) Draw (11/5) Chelsea (5/4)*
