Taylor's side led twice in north London, with Vivianne Miedema and Jess Park netting - however, Beth Mead's 81st-minute goal saw the clash finish level.

City lost just three times last season as they racked up 18 wins while scoring 61 times in their 22 WSL outings.

They'll be hoping for another impressive campaign as they look to win their first title since 2016.

Brighton, meanwhile, kicked off their season with a 4-0 home win against Everton. Kiko Seike netted a hat-trick, while Fran Kirby added to their tally from the penalty spot.

However, they face a much tougher task in City on Sunday afternoon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Man City v Brighton?

Man City v Brighton will take place on Sunday 29th September 2024.

Man City v Brighton kick-off time

Man City v Brighton will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Brighton on?

You can watch the game live on BBC Two from 12:15pm.

How to live stream Man City v Brighton online

You can also stream the game live on BBC iPlayer.

Keep an eye on both teams' official YouTube channels after match for all the highlights.

