Manchester City are seemingly back to their imperious best ahead of a Carabao Cup quarter-final showdown with Brentford at the Etihad Stadium.

City have ripped through their opponents in recent weeks, scoring at least three goals in four of their last five matches.

Phil Foden, Erling Haaland and the eye-catching Rayan Cherki have made light work of teams in recent weeks and will have their sights fixed on silverware when the Bees descend on Manchester.

Brentford started the campaign in encouraging style but have struggled for form in December so far.

They put up a fight against City at the Gtech Community Stadium in October but still succumbed to a narrow 1-0 defeat courtesy of a ninth-minute strike from Haaland.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Brentford on TV and online.

When is Man City v Brentford?

Man City v Brentford will take place on Wednesday 17th December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Brentford kick-off time

Man City v Brentford will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Brentford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Man City v Brentford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Man City v Brentford on radio

You can listen to the match on the talkSPORT app.

The talkSPORT app is available on iOS, iPhone, and Android devices.

Man City v Brentford odds

bet365 odds: Man City (11/20) Draw (7/2) Brentford (17/4)*

