Manchester City welcome high-flying Bournemouth to the Etihad in the Premier League on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's side came unstuck away at Aston Villa last weekend but battled back for a midweek Carabao Cup win against Swansea – meaning it's four wins in their last five.

They're fifth as a result, six points back from leaders Arsenal, and will not want to lose any more ground on the Gunners.

Bournemouth are second in the Premier League after an outstanding start to the season.

The Cherries have never won at the Etihad but have got the firepower to cause their hosts problems and will head to the North West full of confidence.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Bournemouth on TV and online.

When is Man City v Bournemouth?

Man City v Bournemouth will take place on Sunday 2nd November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Bournemouth kick-off time

Man City v Bournemouth will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Bournemouth on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Man City v Bournemouth online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Man City v Bournemouth on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

