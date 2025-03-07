While Gareth Taylor's side are fourth and 12 points behind unbeaten leaders Chelsea, they're in the FA Cup quarter-finals as well as looking forward to their League Cup final against the Blues.

City will also face Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-finals and they still need to play each other in the WSL, meaning the sides will face off in four consecutive games in March.

City have won the FA Cup on three occasions, with their last success coming in 2020, and they face a Villa team who are yet to win the competition.

Natalia Arroyo's side are having a poor season apart from their FA Cup run, with Villa currently 11th in the WSL.

They're just four points above the relegation spot after losing their last four league games.

When is Man City v Aston Villa?

Man City v Aston Villa will take place on Sunday 9th March 2025.

Man City v Aston Villa kick-off time

Man City v Aston Villa will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Aston Villa on?

The game will be shown live on BBC One with coverage starting at 12:20pm.

How to live stream Man City v Aston Villa online

You can also stream the game on iPlayer, the BBC's streaming service.

