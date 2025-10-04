Since their opening weekend defeat to the Blues, third-place Man City have hit their straps – winning three in a row and scoring 11 times.

Arsenal remain unbeaten but back-to-back draws against Man Utd and Aston Villa mean they're below North London rivals Tottenham in fifth.

Renée Slegers's side could do with a statement win to jump-start their season and Saturday's trip to the North West is a chance to do exactly that.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Man City v Arsenal?

Man City v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 4th October 2025.

Man City v Arsenal kick-off time

Man City v Arsenal will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event and Sky Showcase from 11am.

How to live stream Man City v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Can you listen to Man City v Arsenal on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

