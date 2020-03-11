News broke yesterday that Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis had contracted Covid-19, and Arsenal played the Greek side in the Europa League just 13 days ago.

An official club statement from Arsenal read: "As a result of this exercise we identified that a number of players met the Olympiacos owner immediately following the game.

"The medical advice we have received puts the risk of them developing Covid-19 at extremely low.

"However, we are strictly following the Government guidelines which recommend that anyone coming into close contact with someone with the virus should self-isolate at home for 14 days from the last time they had contact.

"As a result, the players are unavailable for tonight's match against Manchester City and the Premier League has decided the game should be postponed."

They added: "The players will remain at their homes until the 14-day period expires. Four Arsenal staff - who were sitting close to Mr Marinakis during the match - will also remain at home until the 14 days are complete."

The Premier League will continue to monitor the situation, while leagues across Europe including Serie A have been cancelled indefinitely due to the spread of the virus.