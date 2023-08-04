Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could hand competitive debuts to all three of his major summer signings at Wembley.

The most expensive of the lot, Declan Rice, came through 62 minutes against Monaco on Wednesday to shake off concerns over his fitness.

Kai Havertz is set to join the England international in the engine room, while Jurriën Timber might start at left-back as Oleksandr Zinchenko has been absent due a muscle injury.

Striker Gabriel Jesus misses out on a reunion with his former club, however, after undergoing knee surgery, which rules him out of the start of the Premier League season.

RadioTimes.com brings you our team news and predicted line-ups for Man City v Arsenal.

When is Man City v Arsenal?

Man City v Arsenal will kick off at 4pm on Sunday 6th August 2023.

Man City v Arsenal team news

Man City predicted line-up: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Laporte; Rodri, Kovacic; Silva, Foden, Grealish; Haaland

Arsenal predicted line-up: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Rice, Ødegaard, Havertz; Saka, Nketiah, Trossard

Man City v Arsenal odds

Man City (8/11) Draw (3/1) Arsenal (10/3)*

