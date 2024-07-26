His side will be pushing to secure a fifth consecutive Premier League title in 2024/25 and, after holding off Arsenal in back-to-back years, will be the favourites to do it – particularly with uncertainty surrounding the likes of Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea.

AC Milan finished 19 points behind local rivals Inter in last season's Serie A, and summer appointment Paulo Fonseca is the coach charged with closing that gap in the upcoming campaign.

Pre-season is going to be particularly important ahead of the former Lille boss's first term in charge at the San Siro, as he looks to get his ducks in a row ahead of their opener against Torino on Saturday 17th August.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v AC Milan on TV and online.

When is Man City v AC Milan?

Man City v AC Milan will take place on Saturday 27th July 2024.

Man City v AC Milan kick-off time

Man City v AC Milan will kick off at 11pm.

What TV channel is Man City v AC Milan on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 from 11pm.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Man City v AC Milan online

Fans in the UK will be able to tune in to Man City v AC Milan online via Premier Sports or City+

City+ also requires a subscription, which costs £34.99 a year or £4.99 a month.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

