Mali take on Tunisia to cap off the first day of the Round of 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations 2025.

Three draws helped the Eagles finish second behind hosts Morocco in Group A but they will need to find a lethal touch in the knockout stages.

Tunisia are through to the last 16 after finishing second behind Nigeria in Group C.

Scoring goals has not been a problem for the North Africans, who have found the net six times already this tournament, but they will need to tighten up at the back.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Mali v Tunisia on TV and online.

When is Mali v Tunisia?

Mali v Tunisia will take place on Saturday 3rd January 2026.

Mali v Tunisia kick-off time

Mali v Tunisia will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Mali v Tunisia on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on 4Seven from 6:55pm.

The whole tournament will air exclusively across Channel 4, E4, and 4Seven in the UK.

How to live stream Mali v Tunisia online

You can live stream the match online via Channel 4 and YouTube.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Mali v Tunisia on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

