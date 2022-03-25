Manager Ian Baraclough has revealed he's viewing these games as the start of their journey to Euro 2024, having now missed out on two consecutive major tournaments.

Northern Ireland travel to Luxembourg on Friday for the first of two friendlies during the March international break.

With both Italy and Switzerland drawn alongside Northern Ireland in FIFA World Cup European Qualifying Group C, reaching Qatar 2022 always looked a tough ask and so it would prove.

Luxembourg fell short of qualification as well but enjoyed their most fruitful campaign ever – finishing with nine points due to a pair of wins over Azerbaijan and a victory against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin.

The hosts are 39 places lower than Northern Ireland in the FIFA rankings, so we may see Baraclough experiment a little and look to give some of their exciting up-and-coming players – such as Trai Hume and Paddy Lane – their first chances to impress for the national team.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Luxembourg v Northern Ireland on TV and online.

When is Luxembourg v Northern Ireland?

Luxembourg v Northern Ireland will take place on Friday 25th March 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Luxembourg v Northern Ireland will kick off at 7:15pm.

There are numerous international friendlies taking place this weekend including England v Switzerland on Saturday.

What TV channel is Luxembourg v Northern Ireland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.

How to live stream Luxembourg v Northern Ireland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Luxembourg v Northern Ireland team news

Luxembourg predicted XI: Schon; Jans, Chanot, Carlson, Pinto; S. Thill, Barreiro, Martins, O. Thill, Deville; Rodrigues

Northern Ireland predicted XI: Southwood; Hume, Flanagan, Evans, Cathcart, Dallas; McCann, Davis, Saville; Whyte, Magennis

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Luxembourg v Northern Ireland odds

Our prediction: Luxembourg v Northern Ireland

Luxembourg's World Cup qualifying ended poorly with a 3-0 defeat to the Republic of Ireland at the Stade de Luxembourg in November but confidence will still be high among Luc Holtz's squad after an impressive campaign.

Even so, Baraclough will be confident that there is enough quality in his ranks to come away with a victory here and get the strong start he wants to their journey towards Euro 2024.

As their 0-0 draw with Italy late last year showed, Northern Ireland are a tough side to break down and even without Paddy McNair they may be able to keep their hosts out – though Gerson Rodrigues proved a hard man to stop during World Cup qualification.

Our prediction: Luxembourg 0-1 Northern Ireland (5/1 at Bet365)

