The first round of the FA Cup kicks off at Kenilworth Road, where League One side Luton Town host National League outfit Forest Green Rovers.

The Hatters' relegation back to the third tier means they enter the competition early this term and new boss Jack Wilshere will be desperate to avoid suffering a shock on Halloween.

There have been promising early signs under Wilshere, who has won back-to-back games after losing his opener, and Friday is a chance to bring some more good feeling back at Kenilworth Road.

Forest Green will relish the role of Halloween villains as, under outspoken manager Robbie Savage, they try to spoil the Luton party.

The visitors are pushing hard for promotion in the National League and made light work of Worthing in qualifying – hammering them 4-1.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Luton Town v Forest Green Rovers on TV and online.

When is Luton Town v Forest Green Rovers?

Luton Town v Forest Green Rovers will take place on Friday 31st October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Luton Town v Forest Green Rovers kick-off time

Luton Town v Forest Green Rovers will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Luton Town v Forest Green Rovers on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Luton Town v Forest Green Rovers online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Luton Town v Forest Green Rovers on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

