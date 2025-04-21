Liam Manning's side flew under the radar for much of the 2024/25 campaign, but after more than a decade of mid-table mediocrity, the West Country club are in the play-off mix as we enter the final weeks of the season.

It's been a very different story for Luton, who have struggled to shake their Premier League relegation hangover and could suffer the dreaded double drop down to League One.

There have been signs of promise under Matt Bloomfield over the last month or so, but they have work to do to ensure they're playing in the second tier next season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Luton Town v Bristol City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Luton Town v Bristol City?

Luton Town v Bristol City will take place on Monday 21st April 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Luton Town v Bristol City kick-off time

Luton Town v Bristol City will kick off at 3pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Luton Town v Bristol City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Luton Town v Bristol City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Luton Town v Bristol City on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement Luton Town v Bristol City odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Luton Town (6/4) Draw (9/4) Bristol City (9/5)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.