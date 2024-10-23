It was Sunderland's third win from five on their travels in 2024/25, and they will fancy their chances of making that four against a Luton side struggling to adapt to life back in the second tier following relegation from the Premier League.

The Hatters were fancied to challenge for promotion, but a disappointing return of 11 points means they are currently a lowly 17th in the table.

Saturday's 3-0 demolition of bitter rivals Watford could prove to be a turning point in their season, though Rob Edwards is sweating on his defensive options ahead of Sunderland's visit.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Luton v Sunderland on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Luton v Sunderland?

Luton v Sunderland will take place on Wednesday 23rd October 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Luton v Sunderland kick-off time

Luton v Sunderland will kick off at 7:45pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Luton v Sunderland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 6:45pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Luton v Sunderland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Luton v Sunderland on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Three Counties and BBC Radio Newcastle.

BBC Radio Three Counties is available on DAB radio, FM 90.4 MHz, 92.1 MHz, 94.7 MHz, 95.5 MHz, 98.0 MHz, 103.8 MHz and 104.5 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

BBC Radio Newcastle is available on DAB radio, FM 95.4 MHz, 96.0 MHz, 103.7 MHz and 104.4 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

Advertisement Luton v Sunderland odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Luton (31/20) Draw (23/10) Sunderland (7/4)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.